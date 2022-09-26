Reverend James Dean Hawkins, 65, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Billings, Montana.
James was born Sept. 29, 1956, in Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Jim’s life, along with his wife Jewel, was a 40-year adventure of planting churches, restarting churches, mentoring and disciplining men, and spending himself for the Kingdom of our Lord and Savior.
He is survived by three adult daughters, Jamie, Amanda and Megan; one adult son, David and his wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Joseph and Joselyn; and his wife, Jewel, of 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bonnie Hawkins.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Word of Life Church, 1737 King Ave. West, Billings, Montana.
Donations can be sent to the Wright Foursquare Church, “The Bridge,” P.O. Box 164, Wright, WY 82732.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.