William “Bill” Michael Gleason passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Bill was born Nov. 17, 1953, to Wendell “Bud” Gleason and Gail (Butler) Gleason in Gillette. He was raised in Weston, Wyoming, on the Gleason ranch from the age of 1 and a half with his siblings Denise, Burt and Wendy.
He attended schools in Campbell County graduating from Campbell County High School in 1972.
Bill married Deb Babcock, whom he later divorced. During this time, he worked in the oilfield as a driller and occasionally on the ranch.
Bill enjoyed traveling the United States on his motorcycle. He married Kim Kosmicki and later divorced.
On Jan. 28, 1986, Bill was in a vehicle accident which left him paralyzed. He lived for a time in Fort Collins, Colorado, and owned a tattoo shop. He also worked with Mike Gaffield doing woodwork. He later moved back to Gillette.
Bill was a very talented leather craftsman and had a gift with woodworking. He loved history and trying new things. Bill was a man who inspired all who knew him. He did more in his wheelchair than many able-bodied men could do. Bill was blessed with many friends who he called brother and was always ready to hug and tell them he loved them.
Bill is survived by his mother, Gail Gleason; brother, Burt Gleason; sisters, Denise Bradford and Wendy Gleason; three nieces; four nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bud Gleason; and his grandparents.
The family would like to thank Brent and Billie for their love and care for Bill. Also thank you to all the friends that would stop to visit and always showed support throughout all the years.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date at the family ranch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
