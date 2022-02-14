Randall "Bear" M. Youngberg, 62, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
Bear was born Oct. 13, 1959, in Billings, Montana, to Wesley and Elaine (Anson) Youngberg. The family later moved to Saratoga, Wyoming, where Bear spent his childhood.
He graduated from Saratoga High School and would go on to begin his career in heavy equipment maintenance at Louisiana Pacific.
Shortly after, Bear met the love of his life, Susan Cresswell. They were married May 21, 1988. Together they raised four amazing boys: Lee, Richard, Matthew and Morgan.
Bear loved spending his time in the mountains; hunting, fishing and sitting around the campfire telling stories. One of his passions were muscle cars and 4x4s. More than anything, Bear had an immeasurable love for his boys, even obtaining a coaching license to ensure the boys could succeed in wrestling. He was incredibly proud of his boys.
Bear is survived by his wife, Susan; sons: Lee, Richard, Matthew and Morgan; brothers: Rick (Karen) Youngberg, Allen (Barbara) Youngberg, and Doug (Brenda) Youngberg; sister, Susan (Ed) Howe; and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Elaine Youngberg.
A celebration of life will take place in Saratoga, Wyoming, at a later time.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
