On Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, Donna Foster, 72, of Gillette, went to be with the Lord. Donna was a committed Christian who served God with all her heart.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was born Dec. 4, 1950, in Fort Eustis, Virginia, to Donald and Elsie Bates. She was a country gal who loved nature and raising chickens. She had a passion for angels and had many representations of them in her home.
She met Jim Foster, the love of her life, in Torrington, Wyoming, when she was 16 years old and married him in 1967, shortly after her 17th birthday.
Together they raised five children: Jeremy (Christina), Chad (Laura), Jordon (Andrea), Sara (Josh), and Conner; who gave them ten grandchildren: Taylor, Sabrina, Danielle, Korben, Lakia, Corina, Ashlyn, Nakaya, Kaylah, and Braydon; and three great-grandchildren: Hadlee, Brinlee, and Kaycee.
Donna was a loving mother and grandmother who always took care of her family, which includes being a secondary mother to her nieces and nephews. She was always there to support them with her prayers and advice.
Donna was a kind and generous person who touched many lives with her smile and faith. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.