Bryan Morgan, 37, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating, followed by reception and gathering at Grinners, 5201 S. Douglas Hwy. starting at noon.
Bryan Earle Morgan was the second child born to Daryl and Carla (Fassero) Morgan on May 23, 1985, in Pasadena, Texas. The Morgan family moved to Gillette in 1992.
Bryan graduated from Campbell County High School in 2003. After graduating high school, Bryan had a few different jobs within Gillette until ultimately starting his own company, Intrinsic Fire Protection in 2019.
During his life Bryan never met a stranger, he made everyone feel loved and important. Bryan was kind, compassionate, empathetic, dedicated, optimistic, lovable, respectful, thoughtful, sensitive, and loyal. These are just a handful of the beautiful qualities Bryan's character reflected.
Bryan's hobbies included playing softball, he loved to cook, he was an amazing artist, loved photography and playing guitar.
He is survived by father Daryl; and brother, Eric, both of Gillette; maternal grandmother, Doris Fassero; aunt Robin (Bryan) Miller; and uncles David (Racine) Morgan, Don Morgan and Danny (Jane Ellen) Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carla who passed away Jan. 17, 2022; maternal grandfather, Gerald Fassero; and paternal grandparents, George and Gretchen Morgan.
Bryan: The word gone will never whisper from our mouth. For you will always be and watch over us in times of doubt. A legacy not forgotten but lived on through those who love you and go on. Through times of hardship we know you'll be there holding our hands dignified in prayer. The word gone will never whisper from our mouths a life lived on through love in solemn vows. -J. Glass
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolence also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
