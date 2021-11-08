Francis "Frank" A. Vieara died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Gillette, where Frank had lived for more than 20 years.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sundance Lounge. Please join us there to remember Frank’s life.
He was born July 22, 1961.
Frank was a guy that lived life fully. He loved to ride his motorcycle, play cribbage, fish, and hang out with friends.
Frank worked hoping to retire one day and return to Massachusetts to be near family. Frank and his best friend, Barry, had big plans to see the countryside together after Frank retired!
One of Frank’s finest trips was a three-week adventure in Florida spending time with family and then riding his motorcycle every day in the Florida sunshine!
Frank’s mom, children and grandchildren were the loves of his life! He always wished he lived closer to them, but stayed in Gillette while work was good. Frank died before all his dreams were fulfilled but he will be remembered always.
Frank is survived by his mother Kay; sisters, Peggy, Cathy and Linda; daughter, Katie of Hawaii; son, Brian Vieara of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Andrea (James ) Flaherty of New Port Richey, Florida; and grandchildren, Jillian, Abigail, Claire, and Jimmy, who definitely were Frank’s “favorites!”
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.