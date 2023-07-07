Deanna Kelley, 80, of Gillette, beloved mother and grandmother, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.
A memorial service begins at 2 p.m., Monday, July 10, at Gillette Seventh-day Adventist Church, 901 Apricot St., with Pastor Lester Bentley officiating.
Deanna entered this world Aug. 24, 1942, in Delano, California, born to D.E. and Joyce (Hurt) Clawson. She was raised and educated in Delano, graduating from high school in 1960. Upon her graduation she married Myron Anderson. Together, the couple started their family and moved to Minnesota to be near Myron's family.
Mrs. Kelley's primary focus was her children. She devoted her time to raising them and eventually returned to California where she owned and operated some cute craft stores. She moved to Gillette in 1997 to help raise her grandchildren and worked for Campbell County Health as a daycare provider for 10 years.
Mrs. Kelley was a talented artist. She loved painting mountain scenes and doing ceramics. Her creativity was not limited to painting but spilled over to her love of yard work and flower beds. She liked dogs.
She will be remembered for her love and concern, always asking how people were doing and if there was anything that was needed. She was involved, always checking in with her family; as well as compassionate, always ready to help or pray for you. She loved the Lord with all her heart and prayed daily that her children and grandchildren would seek a relationship with Jesus.
Deanna is survived by her daughters, Lisa Taylor and Renee Boyd, both of Gillette; son, Grant Anderson of Mills; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and sister, Debra Fuller of Tulare, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Anderson; and one great-grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Deanna's name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
