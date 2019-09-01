Graveside services for Meryle Clement begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center Chapel in Gillette with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating.
Meryle J. Clement, 100, of Gillette, went home to heaven Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the loving presence of her family, from complications of a fall a week earlier.
Meryle was the first of three daughters born to Andrew and Grace (Bailey) Teterud on July 1, 1919, in Great Falls, Montana.
In her younger years she lived on the family ranch. She loved telling stories of life there. Milking the cows, chasing chickens, or getting a quick ride on the back of a ram helped all of us see how she got the nickname “Red!” She had beautiful red hair and the personality to go with it!
She graduated in 1936 from Cut Bank High School. She enjoyed activities with her friends like ice skating, going to dances and socializing.
Growing up she had worked at the courthouse, and then decided to get her secretarial degree in Spokane, Washington. On May 20, 1938, she graduated from Kinman Business University.
She married Edward (Bud) Clement March 14, 1944, in Cut Bank. They started their marriage in a tiny RV. In 1947, she and Bud moved to Billings, where Bud worked in sales. At one point they owned and ran a tire business.
Their son, Drew was born in 1948, and daughter, Deanna was born in 1952.
She had a variety of jobs in Billings. She worked in an office, stayed home raising her two children, gave accordion lessons, and worked retail at Kmart from where she eventually retired.
Meryle and Bud enjoyed dancing and went almost every New Year’s Eve. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1976. She is now reunited with him and enjoying eternity with her Savior.
She lived in the same house in Billings for over 50 years. She loved the color green and gardening. Lilacs, roses and raspberries were plants she enjoyed!
She loved her sister, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was her sister, Aryss’ caregiver for over 20 years. She took care of her well into her 90s while living in Billings.
In 2015, she and Aryss came to Gillette and lived at Willow Creek Assisted Living. In 2016, Aryss suffered a stroke and needed a little more care and was blessed to make the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center her new home.
We had many hours of visiting, watching HGTV, playing Crazy 8’s, and participating in bingo, which paid out in one of her favorites, Hershey chocolates.
She enjoyed coloring and filled many books with her handiwork. She loved giving away a finished picture. Into her late 90s she still enjoyed riding her stationary bike. Our family was blessed to have her close in the last years of her life. She was proud to be 100 years old!
Meryle is survived by her sister, Aryss Teterud of Gillette; daughter, Deanna (Mike) Barnette of Gillette; son, Drew (Claudia — deceased) Clement of Lancaster, South Carolina; grandchildren, Bri (Cam) Hooper of Gillette, Zak (Steph) Barnette of Belgrade, Montana, Nikki (Mike) Shaw of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jody (Corey) Nestor and Kelly (Mike) Daniel, all of Gillette, Kati Clement of Raleigh, North Carolina, Cristi (Colby) Hoefer of Holly Springs, North Carolina, James (Lois) Clement of Vass, North Carolina, Matt (Tabitha) Clement of Concord, North Carolina, and Courtney Clement of Lancaster, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Kody Daniel, and Addison and Garrett Nestor, all of Gillette, Mikey Hyland of Concord, North Carolina, and Lukas, Lena, and Jack Hoefer of Holly Springs, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Meryle’s name to benefit the activities fund at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
