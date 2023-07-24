William "Bill" Skinner, of Gillette, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Saddle Ridge Wing, Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.
To honor his life, a memorial service begins at noon Friday, July 28 at Walker Funeral Home.
Bill was born and raised in Gladwin, Michigan, to Leo and Lucille Skinner on Sept. 13, 1953.
He graduated from high school in 1971. He attended Mid Michigan Community College and obtained an associate's degree.
He was a jack of all trades and a master of them all. He was a carpenter for Skinner Construction, a real estate broker for Green Management, and an inspector for Rock Mountain Hoist.
Bill was the life of the party. He was known for the Crazy Woman Canyon camp-out, held every Memorial Day in the Big Horn Mountains. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a die-hard Lions and Broncos fan, and loved sports of all kinds. Bill had many dogs, Labrador Retrievers were his favorite.
In the early 1970s, Bill made lifelong friends. He and the Kansas City boys had many adventures together. They worked hard and played hard, hunting and fishing together.
Bill married Michele Crowl on Aug. 26, 1983, at Bivens Park in Gillette, and later divorced. Together they had one child. On Dec. 26, 1986, Bill became a father. He was a great father, teaching his son to hunt, fish and enjoy the great outdoors.
Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his son, Eric Skinner; his dog, Lew; sister, Sandra Jossens; brother, John (Theresa) Skinner; nephews and nieces, Donnie and Randy Jossens, JB Skinner, and family, Blain Geer and family, and Tracy Collins and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Charles Jossens.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY, 82716 or gillettememorialchapel.com. The service will be recorded and streamed online.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
