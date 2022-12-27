Hiram Melvin Neiffer, 91, of Gillette, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Home.
Memorial services are from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, South Dakota. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hill City with military honors provided by the Custer Veteran’s Honor Guard, at his final resting place, alongside his wife, in the Hill City Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Hiram was born Feb. 9, 1931, to Jake and Viola (Kursave) Neiffer in Longvalley, South Dakota. He attended school through the eighth grade, leaving school to work on the family farm and for neighboring farms until he left to drive fuel liner trucks.
He was drafted in the Korean Conflict and opted to join the Marines for duty. Stationed in Korea he was hit with shrapnel from enemy fire and was gravely wounded. After a lengthy recovery with an honorable discharge and awarded the Purple Heart, Mr. Neiffer returned to his home state.
Mr. Neiffer attended Black Hills Teacher College while he continued trucking and along his route he met Jeannette (Oleson) Patterson in Sundance, Wyoming. After a short courtship they were married in Rapid City, South Dakota, Aug. 29, 1957.
Working road construction off and on, and at the Hill City Sawmill, the road construction took him to Wyoming where he gained employment with the Wyodak Coal Mine in Gillette. He worked there until his retirement in 1995 after 15 years. While there, he fulfilled his lifelong passion of flying an airplane.
Hiram kept busy with various interests that included auctions, car and airplane shows, Threshing Bees, dancing, traveling, tinkering with his ’57 Ford Fairlane, and talking anyone’s ear off with lengthy conversations.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and siblings, Eugene, Eddie, Dean, Roger, and Mardella; and stepson, David Patterson.
Hiram is survived by sibling, Elaine Nelson; sons, Steven and Ronald Neiffer; daughters, Lisa Rabenberg and Gwen Andrews; stepdaughter, Vicki Olsen and family, all of Gillette; five granchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
