Jerome Schantz, 72, of Spotted Horse died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
A Mass of Christian burial begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
