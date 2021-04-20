John Michael Kobielusz, 73, of Spring Creek, Nevada, quietly went on home to be with family on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1500 Ohara Drive, in Gillette with Bishop Dan Erickson officiating.
Burial with Military Honors begins at 11 a.m. April 27 at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis.
John was born in Buffalo on June 22, 1947, to Joe and Agnes Kobielusz.
We think that after John was born, the doctor forgot to document the birth and went fishing. When he returned he couldn’t remember the exact date or time.
John grew up exploring the hills surrounding Thermopolis with his brothers.
After graduation, he became one of Uncle Sam’s boys and served our country as a harbor master in Korea. When he returned ,he spent some time in California helping his uncle painting and doing general maintenance.
He returned to Thermopolis, where he met the love of his life, Janet Hopkin. They were married Sept. 5, 1970.
John and Janet later moved to Glenrock, where he went to work for Exxon as a blaster. While in Glenrock, they welcomed two sons, Justin (1973) and Jacob (1975). In 1981, the family moved to Gillette, where he continued working for Exxon (and later Peabody) at Caballo and Rawhide mines.
John retired 37 years later from Caballo still having a blast. shortly after that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which he battled with a positive attitude and a smile until he passed.
John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his family and his love for helping other people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Agnes; brothers, Joe, Jerry, Jim and David; and twin infant granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Justin (Carla) and Jacob (Erin) Kobielusz; and seven grandkids, who were his world: Gareth, Tage, Maurin, Kiya, Torin, Jace and Triston Kobielusz.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
