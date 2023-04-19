Barbara J. "Barb" Hart, 89, of Gillette, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Public visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, in Lander, Wyoming.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 639, Cascade Drive, in Lander. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.
Barb was born June 27, 1933, to Frederick Ellsworth Estey and Mildred Alice (Nation) Estey, in Lander, the eldest of five children.
She graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1951, and married William “Joe” Hart on Christmas Day, 1951. They were sealed in the LDS Temple on Oct. 8, 1958.
The couple had two children and family was very important to her, their home was the meeting place during the holidays.
The grandchildren knew her as “Granny,” and she wore that title with honor and pride. As much as she loved all of her family, she had an unconditional bond and love for her grandchildren that can’t be described in words.
Mrs. Hart was never one to sit still. During her life, she worked at Mountain Bell, was a stay-at-home mom, then worked at Kathyn’s Place, Fremont County, City of Lander, and Chocolate’s for Breakfast.
Barb is survived by sister, Lois Elderidge; sons, Tyke and David; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Blanche and Betty; and brother, Fred, Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at hudsonsfh.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.