Martha Garman Reimer died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at her home in Gillette after a vital and useful life to the age of 93 years.
Martha was born in Phoenix in 1929 to Newell and Frances Blakeman Garman and moved back to the family home in Crook County, Wyoming when she was 10 years old.
She met and later married Carl Reimer, "that dreamy guy" as she said, at Black Hills Teachers College. They had five children; Jill Hunter (Charles), Judy Storie, Jerry Reimer deceased at age nine, Jayna Reimer and Jim Reimer.
Martha taught private kindergarten from 1962 to 1972 before Campbell County public schools introduced kindergarten into their system. She and Carl loved teaching and were always energized by seeing former students when out and about in Gillette.
The end of her kindergarten teaching days also coincided with the arrival of baby Jayna into the family, which along with Jim the following year began a new life of adventure.
Martha loved groups of people, didn't know a stranger, and greeted and often invited new people at church to Sunday lunch. She was in her stride when she was organizing a gathering of family and friends, collecting information for a cookbook project, or crafting a family history book.
Martha served in many capacities in her church and implemented a program of making bread, "loaves of love," which she and Carl delivered to newcomers. Martha was known for her homemade rolls which she shared at pot luck meals and church auctions where her rolls often sold for over $100 a dozen at these fundraisers.
She also made rolls for the soup kitchen. She did have nice buns.
She along with Carl could be counted on for creative ideas for about any project that needed to be done. They together were the ultimate resource of ideas for their children.
Martha's grandchildren tell of memorable birthdays parties and custom birthday cards containing life blessings that continue to be uplifting. The kids remember extraordinary birthday cakes decorated by Grandma, designed to reflect their latest interest.
In Martha's last years she lived with a quiet grace of a Godly woman, with few complaints and without demand. She was sad without her beloved husband of 68 years and greatly missed being able to serve others.
We her family, rejoice at the thought that our mother and grandmother is free of pain and sorrow in the place which God prepared for her. Martha liked to repeat the verse from 1 Corinthians which says, "Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither hath entered into the heart of man that which God has prepared for them that love him." It is no longer a mystery for her and we believe she is fully enjoying that new life eternal.
Please join us for a memorial service which will take place at High Plains Community Church, Monday at 1 p.m. to celebrate the lives of both Martha and Carl who died in 2020.
Martha and Carl leave behind friends and loved ones and of special mention are those who are blessed to call them Grandma and Grandpa.
Jill's children are Lynna Stewart — children Lex and Juliet — Lonna Hunter and Lance Hunter (Kristin) — daughter Logan.
Judy's children are Joel (Susannah) — children Isaac, Paul and Lucy — Dawn Del Toro (Rafael) — Nicolas, Karlie, Ryder and Rafael — Jed Storie, Libby Storie, Karen Storie and Lori Koons (Jimmy).
Jayna's children are Courtney Reimer (Brian) — children Gracie and Braxton soon born — and Jordan Callendar (Hannah) — Jeramiah and Justin Stoican. Jim's stepdaughter is Kiara Allen — daughter Aspyn.
