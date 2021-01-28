Claudia Kay Lake, 71, a Wyoming resident for 71 years, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Claudia was born June 5, 1949, in Sheridan to Alfred K. and Erma O. Scott. Claudia lived in Cody until she graduated from Cody High School and then moved to Powell with her fiancé.
In August 1966, she proudly married her husband, John V. Lake Jr. After marrying, the two moved to Laramie to attend college at the University of Wyoming.
While in college, Claudia worked toward her physical education degree then changed degrees and became a CNA. She spent the first part of her occupational life in nursing and retired from the VOA in Gillette.
Claudia had a great love for outdoors. In her free time, you could find her gardening, doing yard work, camping, hunting and fishing.
But what she loved more than anything was her family. She was the proudest mother and grandmother.
Claudia is survived by her daughter, granddaughter and grandson, Jenifer Lake, Justyce and Korbyn Eliassen of Gillette; daughter, son-in-law, granddaughters and grandson, Bianca, Mike, Cheyenne, Kaitlynn and Connor Mayfield of Surprise, Arizona; son, granddaughters and grandson, Justin, Taylor, Jordyn, Stormy and Bryant Lake of Gillette; and numerous friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; and husband of 42 years.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Champion Funeral Home, 244 S. Brooks St., Sheridan, WY 82801, or be made online at championfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
