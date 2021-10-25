Casey Duane Gross, 60, of Gillette passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital after a struggle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, with a luncheon thereafter.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a time for public sharing to begin at 5 p.m. with the vigil at 6 p.m.
Casey was born June 10, 1961, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to David and Vonnie Gross and grew up on a ranch south of Ekalaka, Montana, in the Belltower community.
As a child, you would often find him tending to his lambs and setting small game traps. He graduated from Carter County High School in 1979, excelling in athletics including football, basketball and baseball.
Casey moved to Gillette in 1981 and married his high school sweetheart, Ronda, the following year. They have three amazing children together, Ryan, Sarah and Matt, with their marriage ending in 1997. He spent his later years with Wesann, never missing a good morning or goodnight text.
Casey cherished the lifelong friends he made throughout his career with Fairmont Supply and then as the purchasing supervisor at Black Thunder Mine. He was hardworking, competitive, selfless, and the first to lend a helping hand.
Casey spent every free moment with his kids playing board games, cards, sports, riding horses and cheering them on in their various activities. He loved spending time in the Big Horn Mountain,s where he had a passion for hunting, fishing, camping and riding ATVs. He also excelled at competitive cornhole and enjoyed giving back to the youth of the community by officiating basketball.
Regardless of the activity, he was rarely without a Diet Coke and sweet treat in his hand. He especially enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and spending as much time as possible with them.
Casey was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He always had a smile on his face and never ran out of his “dad quotes,” jokes, and family sayings.
Casey will be missed immensely and is survived by his three children, Ryan (Kristin) Gross and their children, Kylie, Connor, Lauryn and Landon of Gillette, Sarah (Chris) Vogl and their children, Frazier and Lennyn of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Matt Gross of Gillette; partner and friend, Wesann Brown of Gillette; mother, Vonnie Gross of Gillette; brother, Steve (Leann) Gross of Gillette; sister, Shelley (Kevin) Rehbein of Moorcroft; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Casey was preceded in death by his father, David Gross.
With a lifelong love of wildlife and the outdoors, Casey would appreciate donations in his name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at https://www.rmef.org or the Wyoming Sportsman’s Group at https://www.wyosportsmangroup.com in lieu of flowers.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
