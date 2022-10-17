David Louis Hansen, 76, of Gillette, lost his courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services for Dave Hansen begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
David was born in Glendive, Montana, on April 26, 1946, to Viggo and Frances (Lehman) Hansen. As a young man he lived and worked in several small towns in Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
In 1970, he married Marie Hansen. They lived in Glendive for another eight years and welcomed two daughters born during that time.
After earning his Montana master electrician license, the family moved to Livingston, Montana. He was transferred to Gillette and acquired his master electrician license from the State of Wyoming.
David held his master electrician license for 40-plus years. In 1980, David started his own business, M-D Electric of Gillette. He and Marie worked side by side until he sold the business in 1995. In years to follow, he was employed by Hettinger Welding and MCM General Contractors.
David was preceded in death by his parents; a younger sister, Gloria Oberg; grandson, Matthew Fox; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
David is survived by Marie, his wife of 52 years; two daughters, Sandra (Curt) Guffin, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Heather (Will) Luther, Texline, Texas; three granddaughters, Ciyah Guffin, Haiden and Myah Luther; one brother, Donald Hansen, Yuma, Arizona, and two sisters, Carol (Ken) Sturgis, of Yuma, and Loretta (Ron) Bach of Kingsley, Michigan. He is also survived by his best and trusted friend, Ron Martinson, Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.