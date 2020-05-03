William ‘Bill’ Cecil Olson
William “Bill” Cecil Olson, 81, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice after a long battle with colon cancer.
He was born March 15, 1939, in Denver and grew up on his family’s farm in Sundance before his family moved to Cheyenne in his senior year of high school.
Mr. Olson then served in the Navy for four years, which took him to California, where he would meet the love of his life, Wilma.
He went through an apprenticeship program with Southern California Edison to become an electrician, which eventually brought him back to Wyoming to work at the Wyodak plant in Gillette, where he worked for 20 years before retiring in 1998.
He was a natural handyman, able to fix nearly anything that could break, and was proud to have built his own home that he and Wilma would spend their retirement in.
He became an avid golfer in retirement and loved many things, including watching NASCAR races, classic cars, the NFL, woodworking, remote-controlled airplanes (go Sagehoppers!) and especially a good laugh.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wilma (Collins); children, Rebecca Barkley of Bozeman, Montana, Jolene Echave of Tucson, Arizona, and Jamye Komel of Denver; brother, Robert Olson of Buena Park, California; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Rae Olson; and sisters, Elizabeth Beasley and Patricia Griffin.
Per his request, no memorial service or funeral is planned. His remains will be cremated and spread during a private ceremony.
The family would like to thank all the friends and family who have given their support in a difficult time and ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in Mr. Olson’s name to benefit the Heptner Cancer Center or Close to Home Hospice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
