Frederick ‘Fred’ Hazlett
Frederick “Fred” Lawrence Hazlett, 84 of Casper died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wright Community Center with the Rev. Jim Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 12, 1935, to Josephus and Marjorie (Chafin) Hazlett in Clark County, Ohio. He lived in Ohio for 44 years.
He met and married Betty Jordan on Aug. 28, 1955. They moved to Wyoming in 1979.
He worked several jobs throughout his life and retired from Peabody Coal Co. in 1999. Upon retirement, he and Betty moved to Texas for 14 years before moving back to Wyoming.
Mr. Hazlett was a member of the Church of God.
He married his second wife, Adrian Rudkin, on April 17, 2018.
He is survived by his son, Mike of Wright; two granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; wife, Adrian of Casper; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty; son, Randy; and brother, Dean Hazlett.
Memorials to benefit the church or charity of your choice and condolences may be sent in Mr. Hazlett’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
