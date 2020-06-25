Bonnie Cohee, 84, died Monday, June 22, 2020, in Newcastle after a two-month battle with gallbladder cancer.
Graveside services for Mrs. Cohee begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette. She will be buried next to Daniel "Lon" Cohee, her husband of 37 years.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. The family asks people observe social distancing guidelines.
Bonnie was born in Huron, South Dakota, on Oct. 16, 1935, to Steven Hoy and Judy Morris. She was raised with her younger brother of nine years, Steven Hoy. They enjoyed spending time with their cousins from Custer, South Dakota, and at the Morris family farm near Hitchcock, South Dakota.
A beautiful smile, a kind and gentle spirit and a sweet, genuine love for others is how many would describe Mrs. Cohee.
Her cousin Mikki Matheson was like a sister, and the two spent every Memorial Day together up until 2019. Her best childhood memories are of her school years in Custer, where the family participated in the Pageant of Paha Sapa. She recalled being a part of the Sunflower Brigade, where her lifelong love of sunflowers began.
After moving to Hot Springs, South Dakota, she graduated from high school as a part of the Class of 1953, and her love of Custer always remained.
From car hop to soda jerk, her ability to learn new skills and help people in any capacity always shone through. She wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps of becoming a nurse, but she changed career paths many times.
Traveling to Denver, Omaha, Chicago and other places, she discovered her talent for bookkeeping.
In May 1961 at age 25, she decided to settle down with the love of her life, Daniel Alonzo Cohee, in Gillette.
Here, Mrs. Cohee wore many hats, even a Red Hat in later years.
She worked at various businesses around Gillette, including the Ford Garage, Campbell County Treasurer’s Office and Campbell County School District. Her secretarial job at Lakeview Elementary School led her to pursue extensive volunteer work.
Mrs. Cohee was an early member of the Gillette Mothers of Twins Club, an advocate for Cub Scouts and a strong supporter of local 4-H clubs.
She created lasting friendships within her bingo and bunco clubs, and her volunteer work allowed her to touch many lives. Some of the many places she volunteered were the hospital, the library, the Soup Kitchen, local schools, Weight Watchers, Meals on Wheels, New Life Wesleyan Church and the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Her dedication and love were recognized by the Wyoming Library Association as she was presented its Volunteer of the Year award in 2015, and she was named the Cam-plex Ambassador of the Year for her contributions to the arts.
Mrs. Cohee’s life was one filled with Holland American cruises, afternoons spent playing pinochle and Scrabble (and almost always winning), Tootsie Pops and cherry chocolate ice cream, "Days of Our Lives," Wednesday lunches out with friends, daily walks, shopping, dressing to the nines and surrounding herself with sunflowers.
She lived with strength, class and grace, which she passed on to everyone she loved.
Mrs. Cohee is survived by her children, Stephanie Jo Wiggins, Walter Steven Cohee and Julia Beth Gross; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the many organizations that she loved and believed in.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
