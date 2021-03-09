Darlene Floyd, 85, passed away at her home Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A celebration of life begins at noon March 27 at the Arvada Community Hall.
Private family funeral services will be at a later date at the Floyd Family Cemetery.
Darlene (Carson) Floyd was born Feb. 13, 1936, to Dan W. and Ferne (Hatfield) Carson in Gillette.
Darlene was raised 30 miles north of Gillette in the Wildcat-Recluse area. After attending the rural Butte School, she attended Campbell County High School and graduated in 1954.
In April 1954, she married Fred Floyd Jr. They lived on the family ranch 26 miles northwest of Gillette on Wild Horse Creek. Three children were born to this union.
Darlene loved to cook and bowling at Camelanes for many years. She was a past president of Campbell County Cow-Belles, member of the American Legion, member of Arvada Women’s Club and the special group, “The Lunch Bunch.”
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 52 years, Fred Jr. in 2006; beloved grandson, Tyrell; and brother, Richard.
She is survived by son, Rick; daughters, Sherry (Tom) Mackey, and Toni (Tom) Wagoner; six grandchildren, Brandon (Rainey) Dorr, Zane (Marcie) Wagoner, Brad Mackey, Wendy (Ben) Greenough, Kara (Trevor) Haney and Ryan Floyd; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great- granddaughter.
A memorial in Darlene’s memory may be sent to Campbell County Health Hospice or Avada Women’s Club.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
