Mary Ellen Bennett, 103, peacefully passed away at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was living in her maternal grandparents’ house.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with a wake service to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4 at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery.
She was born Aug. 31, 1918, to Thomas and Mary (Traut) McMahon at the Spring Creek ranch settled by her paternal grandparents. She grew up on the ranch with her three brothers. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1935 and then graduated from the State Normal School in Spearfish.
She married Emmett Earl Bennett on July 27, 1950, in Hermosa.
She enjoyed traveling, working in her yard and garden and corresponding with her many friends and relatives.
She is survived by children, Nancy Nehl of Gillette, Wyoming and Gary (April) Bennett of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren, Diana (Jung) Lee of Leonia, New Jersey, and their daughter, Danica, Kayce Nehl, and Robynn (Grant Plessner) Nehl of Gillette and their children Kahlyn, Kaisley and Kade; and numerous members of her extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Janie; husband; parents; brothers, Earl, Bob and John; and son-in-law, Bruce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Cornerstone Rescue Mission or Meals on Wheels.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
