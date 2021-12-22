Curtis William McKesson, 49, of Gillette died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Campbell County Health from PKD kidney disease.
He was born Aug. 4, 1972, in Kingman, Arizona, to Cristine Martinez-Campbell and Edwin McKesson.
He worked as a subcontractor, handyman and logger. He enjoyed listening to music, spending time with kids and grandkids, working on cars and drawing.
Mr. McKesson is survived by his wife, Allie McKesson of Gillette; son, Curtis McKesson Jr.; daughters, Tiffany McKesson, Justina McNally and Jamie Vanwey, all of Gillette, and Tina McNally of Newcastle; father, Edwin McKesson of Largo, Florida; sisters, Michelle Mance and Kelly Smith of Largo, and Karen McKesson of Gillette; brothers, Scott McKesson of Largo, and Keith McKesson of McNinaville, Oregon; and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.