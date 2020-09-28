Gillette resident Virginia "Babe" R. Allen Dean, 84, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, of natural causes.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday with a viewing at 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 601 Carey Ave., in Gillette.
A burial procession is at 2 p.m. at the Inyan Kara Cemetery in Sundance. A reception of a potluck dinner will follow.
Contact Annie Starbuck at 307-680-3027 for more information.
She was born July 25, 1936, in Buckhorn, one of nine children of Samuel Marshall Bears and Annie Gertrude (Marsh) Bears. She had an eighth grade education.
On June 3, 1953, she married Norman "Buster" Burton Allen II and they had three children. In 1974, they divorced.
She married Tom Dean in 1983, and they divorced several years later. She was a single parent raising three children.
She had numerous occupations, including being a farmer’s wife and a caretaker for John Pettibone. She worked in Wright as a truck driver and a flagger and helped build Highway 59. She also was a cook at Lula Belle's Café and a maid at the Montgomery Hotel.
She moved to Gillette in 1978. She started Fox Park Care and ran the day care for more than 25 years before retiring.
She volunteered at the Rockpile Museum as a clerk. She also loved to bake bread and sold her homemade rolls to Lula Belle's and Mona's Café.
She sewed clothes for her children, liked to craft and write letters, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mrs. Dean is survived by her children, Norman Burton Allen III, Virginia Rose Eslinger and Annie Amalia Starbuck of Gillette; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and brothers, Samson Bears of Hulett and Marshall Bears of Story.
She was preceded in death by former husbanda, Norman Burton Allen II and Tom Dean; sisters, Herberta Johnson and Janet Conzelman; brothers, Sammy Bears, Alfred Bears and Lewis Bears; parents, Samuel and Annie Bears; and a nephew.
Memorial donations and cards can be sent to Annie Starbuck, 157 N. Sage Hill Road, Gillette, WY 82716.
A special thank you to all Mrs. Dean's friends and family for making her life full and happy. You were very important to her.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
