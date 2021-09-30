February 29, 1940 - September 26, 2021
Janet Gayle Rott, 81, of Billings, Montana, peacefully passed into eternity Sept. 26, 2021, with her family at her side. She died at 1 p.m. on Sunday, a day and time in which over the years she had served meals to hundreds of guests in her home after church.
She was a faithful servant of Christ as a hospitable host, pastor’s wife, discipler, mother, grandmother and friend. Janet loved people, always remembered their names and had a gift of making people feel valued. She was extremely energetic, optimistic, joyful and outgoing. She was not ashamed to direct anyone toward Jesus Christ for the deepest values of their life and hers.
She was born on leap year day, Feb.y 29, 1940, in Eua Claire, Wisconsin, to Alfred and Hazel Norgaard. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1958, from Greenville, Illinois, in 1962 with an education degree, and was married to Jerry Rott that same year. She taught physical education for a short time and the rest of her days was a mother and partner in ministry through three churches, two of which were church plants, and a district superintendency over 45 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers. Wes and Nate.
She is survived by her brother Ron; her husband Jerry of 59 years; and her children Jeff, Jim, John and Joy (Hankins). She is also survived by her grandchildren Britni, Zac, Eli, Levi, Jaden, Jared, Tyler, Ivana and Alex, as well as her great-grandchildren Dreyson, Ryver, Noah, Joshua and Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janet to: Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith's West Funeral Chapel in Billings. Online condolences may be written on their website.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
