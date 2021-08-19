JoAnn White of Gillette, 86, peacefully passed away with family near on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Born in Minnewauken, North Dakota, she was known for her energy, love of people and good whiskey. JoAnn’s life was centered round people and adventure.
In her earlier days, she was an avid swing dancer and beautician student. Looking glamorous and starry-eyed was the style. Match that with forever hopeful and supportive, and you have her main character.
Two daughters came to her and so did difficult times. With $50 in her pocket and two young girls, she went to Cutbank, Montana, where a tall stranger who frequented the bar/restaurant caught her eye as he pretended to read books upside down. Harry White married her in her hometown and took her to Chicago and had a son. The two always had time from friends and family and made regular trips to North Dakota and Wyoming to visit family.
With the girls gone West, and their son working in Chicago, they retired to Melbourne, Florida. JoAnn did not stop, however, to smell the roses. She began organizing group trips all over the globe, parties, plays, sing-a-longs, and golf outings to name just a few. Clicking a honky-tonk rhythm out the side of her mouth and raising her elbows, she’d dance and say, let’s have a drink.
She blessed many lives. Those golden years were punctuated after the death of her husband with a friend, Heinz Peper, who became her partner and moved with her to Gillette to be near family in later years.
She is survived by her brothers, Truman (Debbie) Nordhougen of Mesa, Arizona; David Nordhougen, of Williston, North Dakota; her daughter, Sherry (John) Percifield of Gillette; son, James White of Dublin, Ireland; grandchildren, Angie Len (William) Morfeld and Brian (Kristyn) Percifield of Gillette; Robert Percifield of Fort Collins, Colorado; Fionnula Foley and Padraig Foley of Burnsville, Minnesota; Fallon White, Faustyna White and Lilianna White of Skoczow, Poland; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harry White; her daughter Connie Ann (Kuntz) Wilson; sister Artice Pierson (Nordhougen); brothers, Robert Nordhougen and Gary Nordhougen, and along with her late-in-life partner Heinz Peper.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
