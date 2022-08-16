Robert "Bob" Joseph Gean, 84, of Moorcroft, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 19 at the Moorcroft Cemetery.
Robert was born April 6, 1938, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Sophie (Kuckuka) Gean, and grew up in a strict Polish Catholic family.
His first job was working on a garbage truck for $3 a day. He learned woodworking in junior high and later in life he became a carpenter. He quit his senior year of high school to join the Marines, where he served from 1953-1956 and immediately transferred to the Navy. He served in the USN and Reserves from 1956-1963 when he was honorably discharged. He got to travel the world in both branches, but he always considered himself a Marine.
While in service, Mr. Gean met and married Karen (Kay) Muhr and a daughter was born to that union. They later divorced. After his stint in the Navy, he met and married Tressa Hilborn and a son was born. They later divorced. He then married Linda Renee Horn and a daughter was born. After 20 years of marriage, they divorced. Later in life he married Ann Kummerfeld and he welcomed her four kids to his family.
He would come to Wyoming to hunt and always loved it, so when the opportunity came to move to Moorcroft, he made the move. He helped build what was then called Gillette Hospital and did carpentry work as a living.
Interested in law enforcement he went back to school to get his GED. He then gained employment as a Moorcroft police officer. After his sister died, he moved back to Pennsylvania to take care of his mother until her death.
Upon returning to Wyoming, he started working for the Crook County Sheriff's Office and eventually became undersheriff to Ron Pulse. He then ran for sheriff, unsuccessfully. He moved to Gillette and then started AM/PM Door, where he installed garage doors for residential and coal mines.
When he closed the business he started transporting cars for White's Frontier Motors. He enjoyed the travel, but he was never fond of motels. His theory was to take naps in the vehicle at truck stops and rest areas.
Mr. Gean enjoyed hunting and anything that involved guns. He loved watching westerns and military movies and documentaries.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Cranston of Moorcroft; son, Robert of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Leslie Rodriguez of Phoenix, Arizona; three granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Teri Kummerfeld of Sheridan, Gary Kummerfeld of Billings, Montana, and Linda Cote and Tammy Hacklin, both of Moorcroft.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann; parents; sisters, Roberta and Nancy; one grandson; and one granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Young Guns Club, so area youth have the opportunity to learn about guns and be able to compete in local, statewide and national competitions. Young Guns c/o Kasi White, P.O. Box 451, Upton WY 82730.
Arrangements are by Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
