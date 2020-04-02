Patricia Kliche Apr 2, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia KlichePatricia Kliche, 69, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wyoming Department of Health: COVID-19 testing reserved for 'established priority patients and situations' Gillette residents aid in effort to increase supply of medical masks County's 6th virus case is 4th in 2 days Remote learning: CCSD plans for at-home learning for students Area college classes resume online Monday Let it snow Wyo. Supreme Court sides with public defender in Campbell County case City wants to fill a seat on Planning Commission Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoronavirus cases up to 95, Jackson issues ‘stay at home’ orderCounty monitoring 131 'possible positive' COVID-19 casesWyoming coronavirus up to 120 cases, only 16 hospitalizedPublic health orders extended for two weeks as case count hits 73State COVID-19 count up to 87; Campbell County treats 'possible positive' casesOne of Campbell County's COVID-19 cases is CCH employeeWyoming COVID-19 cases leap to 70Teen boy is Campbell County's third positive caseCampbell County COVID-19 count up to 5Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 137, five critically ill in Fremont County Images Videos CommentedSchool trustee apologizes for Buttigieg post; former teacher calls for resignation (7)Schofield's letters wouldn't be missed (6)Several at packed meeting ask school board trustee to resign (4)City proposes additional rate increases (2)Tea Party asks Teton Co. to affirm Second Amendment support (2)Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)House destroyed in fire in Fox Park (1)Census faces challenges as it aims to hire up to 500,000 (1)BLM preferred plan would remove 1,500 horses from range (1)View from the rails: Train engineer chronicles 25 years of PRB coal (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Gillette Memorial Chapel CC Engineer Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.