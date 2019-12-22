Linda Chrisjanna (Travis) Moffatt, 63, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare in Hawarden, Iowa, with her husband of 41 years, Richard, and one of his brothers at her side.
Funeral services were at First Baptist Church in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through rexwinkelfh.com.
Chris was born Aug. 17, 1956, in Newcastle, the youngest of four children born to Floyd and Linda (Riemer) Travis.
For the first year of her life, her family lived on the AU7 Ranch outside of Newcastle. They then bought and moved to ranch near Newell, South Dakota.
She was about 3 years of age when times were getting tough and Linda and the children — Lee, Sharon, Judie and Chris — moved to the Gillette area so that Linda could teach in country schools while Floyd sold the ranch at Newell.
The summer of 1960, she was nearly 4 years old when her father died while fighting a timber fire north of Gillette. After Floyd’s passing, Linda continued to teach in various rural schools in Wyoming until she and Chris moved to Yankton, South Dakota, to care for Linda’s ailing mother, Lydia.
Her sister Sharon, Chris’ only living sibling, has fond memories of helping take care of her baby sister, who was 14 years younger, during the hours their mother taught school.
She was quite young when her father passed, but one memory she held and shared was of her making “soup” for him. She was probably 3 years old and mixed dirt, water and weed seeds in a small pan and he would pretend to eat it and complimented her on how good it was.
She graduated from Yankton High School in 1974.
She enjoyed all animals, especially birds and squirrels. Later in life while she was confined at home, she got very interested in genealogy and spent hours researching on the internet. She also enjoyed cooking and was an excellent one.
She married Richard A. Moffatt in June 1978. They had more than one business together.
When they were first married, they milked cows and raised calves. She was the dominate worker in this operation while Richard was still working in the packing plant.
Later they owned and operated a cleaning business called Dust Busters.
Lastly, she operated and managed Chuggers, a local business in her hometown of Akron, for about 10 years. She quit the business due to her health in 2014. She had been in failing health for the last five years. She had been in and out of the hospital the past six-eight months with worsening health issues.
Chris is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Stacy (Deb) Moffatt, Shane (Jamie) Moffatt, Jessica (Mason) Moffatt Lavaway, Cody Moffatt and Misty Moffatt; nine grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
