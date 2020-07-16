Susan "Sue" Cargal of Gillette died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice House.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. The family requests those who attend to wear their favorite racing T-shirt in honor of her love for racing.
All those unable to attend are encouraged to watch the live-streamed service at gillettememorialchapel.com with a link attached to Mrs. Cargal's obituary.
She was born Feb. 27, 1945, in Troy, Alabama, to Alice and Abe Salinas. During her childhood, she lived in multiple states traveling with her father’s job. She graduated from high school in Gillette.
She worked doing secretarial and bookkeeping positions for the next several years.
In 1969, she married the love of her life, Donald Wayne Cargal. This is when her love for racing began. He raced sprint cars and her passion for racing erupted. Not only did she help her husband at the racetrack, but also sat on the Wyoming State Auto Racing Association board and volunteered at the track whenever needed.
As she raised her family and worked, Mrs. Cargal continued to be active in racing and also was an avid bowler. She next turned her attention to what would become her final and most important project of her life, spoiling her grandkids.
On weekends you could find her at soccer games or 3-on-3 basketball tournaments. Then came basketball games and tennis matches. Her life was consumed with following her grandkids and their activities, and she loved it!
She still found the time to help at Gillette Thunder Speedway and was a fixture at the pit gate for many years, where she met many lifelong friends.
Her hobbies included card games, spending time with her grandkids and watching Nascar and the Denver Broncos.
Mrs. Cargal is survived by her sons, Mike Cook and Dustin Cargal; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, all of Gillette; and siblings, Alice Grace Dimas, Robert Salinas and James Salinas of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Cargal; and parents, Abel and Alice Salinas.
Memorials are suggested to benefit St. Jude’s Children's Hospital and Close to Home Hospice House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
