Michael Schlautmann, 57, a lifetime resident of Campbell County, died Friday, March 19, 2021, surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial for Micheal and his mother, Mary Schlautmann, will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Interment will be at Savageton Cemetery.
Visitation for Michael is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Michael was born April 28, 1963, in Gillette to Albert W. Schlautmann and Mary E. (Cohee) Schlautmann.
Michael attended Campbell County High School and graduated with the class of 1981. Michael worked on the Schlautmann family ranch south of Gillette as a ranch hand, where he lived his entire life, and later as a companion and caregiver to his mother.
Michael never had children of his own but was very present in the lives of his nieces and nephews. He was not only an uncle, but a good friend to most of his nieces and nephews.
He was present at birthdays, baptisms, graduations and weddings for nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. He was even responsible for introducing two of his nieces to their future spouses and “was forever to blame.”
He was generous, caring and never expected anything in return. He had a fun side and was always up to something in his younger years. He had a great sense of humor and loved teasing and giving silly, sometimes embarrassing nicknames.
He had many friends who participated in his life, the activities he enjoyed and his passion for motorcycles and cars. He also loved his dogs as much as his family and friends.
He spent a lot of time cruising the streets in one of his many cars or motorcycles, hanging out with friends and some nieces and nephews. He was always there to give rides when needed, from school or activities, or took road trips for dances, and even just to chauffeur his giggling nieces for their own fun, always making sure you were fed before you went home.
He was always there to lend a hand when needed. He invented car hide-and-seek and was in charge of toboggan rides at the ranch, which involved being pulled behind a four-wheeler and flying over frozen cow pies. He enjoyed camping, summer bonfires and small holiday gatherings.
He was a gentle soul and will forever be missed.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Joe (Vicki) Schlautmann, John Schlautmann, Ron (Jeanie) Schlautmann, Pat (Julie) Schlautmann, Patricia Saunders and Zita (Peter) Schlautmann; nieces, Lisa (Corey) Hullinger, Chris Walter, Gretchen (Ricardo) Rudman, Simone (Jeremy) Bland, Catrina (Doug) Ruby, Rindy Bryan, Abigail (Zach) Mitchell and Liz (Andrew) Cassiday; nephews, John (Christy) Schlautmann, Greg Schlautmann, Caleb (Candice) Schlautmann, Luke (Tara) Schlautmann and Nick (Candi) Saunders; 41 great-nieces and great-nephews with one more on the way; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews with two more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Jacob Saunders and William Schlautmann; and niece, Rachel Schlautmann.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
