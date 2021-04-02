Rozlynn Stone Pirtz, 13 months, went gently into the arms of our Lord at her grandparents' home in Fromberg, Montana, on March 28, 2021.
Public visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel in Gillette.
Graveside funeral service begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hall Ranch family cemetery located about 28 miles north of Gillette off Collins Road.
Proud parents Toni Swartz and Tyler Pirtz of Gillette welcomed their perfect baby girl into their arms Feb. 6, 2020. She joined two loving brothers, Dylan and Bo Pirtz.
During her almost 14 months here she touched many lives and was loved deeply by all. Rozlynn laughed and smiled through her short time here on Earth, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched.
Her eyes held a spark that everyone was drawn to. Rozlynn loved to dance and sing along to music, chase the dogs and cats around and read her favorite books.
She lived a very big life. Going on brand calls with her mother, she met many wonderful people of the community and experienced all different types of animals. She loved camping in the mountains with her father and playing in the streams. Her brothers and cousins were a constant presence in her life, and she loved to follow them anywhere!
Her paternal grandparents are Mathew Pirtz of Billings, Montana, and Teresa Pirtz (Greg LeTourneau) of Fromberg; maternal grandparents are Troy (Mary) Swartz of Gillette and Pamela Swartz (Stephen Culmer) of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She is eternally loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
