Lane Wright McWilliams, 41, of Parker, Arizona, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Lane was born in Buffalo, Wyoming to Rocky and Debbie (Smith) McWilliams on Sept. 14, 1980, during the first snow of the year. He loved the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming from day one and cherished the fact he entered the world at the foot of them.
He attended schools in Gillette, Wyoming, except for a few years the family lived in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He attended college in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was an accomplished mechanic.
He began his career with Wyoming Machinery in Gillette. During that time, he owned a house in Story, Wyoming, and spent time hunting and fishing with his boys.
His love for the outdoors led him to a job with NC Machinery in Alaska. Lane was a survivalist and enjoyed sharing his passion and respect for the wilderness with his sons.
Most people knew Lane as a thoughtful, caring person who gave of his time and help to everyone.
Lane will be greatly missed and is survived by his parents; four sons, Patrick, Ryan, Drew, and Jovi; two brothers, Landon (Teri) McWilliams, and Layton McWilliams; sister, Leslie German; niece, Colbie German; and grandmothers, Kate Pfau and Collette McWilliams.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Gary McWilliams, Elton and Tommye Smith; and uncle, Patrick McWilliams.
A memorial service will take place in the summer of 2023.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.