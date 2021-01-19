Michael Jeffers, 28, of Gillette died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Campbell County Health of unknown causes.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Michael Bryan Jeffers was born Oct. 19, 1992, in Atwood, Kansas, to Ceri Pierce Jeffers and Jim Jeffers.
During his school years, he grew up in Colorado and started his love for bull riding, wrestling and football. In junior high he moved to Arizona and continued to rodeo and play football.
He was quite the athlete. Someone even made a fake Facebook athlete page posing as Michael, which made many people, including Michael, chuckle.
He pursued his passion in rodeo and moved to Kansas, where he gained many friends and his love for stock contracting and bull fighting.
That is where he met Marie and they went on to have two beautiful daughters, Tay and Fin. He was an amazing father.
After moving to Wyoming, Mr. Jeffers started his job at a coal mine and opened his heart even further and met the love of his life, Tierney, and her daughter Sonora, who soon became his daughter as well.
The couple were joined in matrimony after she fell in love with his beautiful blue eyes Jan. 2, 2021, forever joining their two families together.
He was known for his kindness and patience. He was the type of man you couldn’t help but love. He would light up the room no matter how bad your day was.
He loved kids and helping others, which flared his passion for bull fighting, especially at junior and charity rodeos. He was a family man who worked hard and always put his family first.
Mr. Jeffers was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He was so humble that he truly didn’t understand how special he was. The world will not be the same without him in it, but heaven gained a truly incredible angel.
He is survived by his wife, Tierney Jeffers; daughters, Tay, Sonora and Fin, and a baby on the way which he was extremely excited about; parents, Ceri and Jim Jeffers; sister, Vicki Wells; one niece; grandparents, Marilyn and Dean Pirrie and Raymond and Darla Jeffers; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends who became family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Reggie Pierce; one uncle; and grandparents, Deyo and Viva Jeffers and Opal Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to benefit his wife and children.
Donations can be made to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
