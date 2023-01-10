Ronald Lee "Ron" Mills, 82, of Newcastle, Wyoming, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Weston County Health Services, with his son, Craig at his side.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Newcastle High School Crouch Auditorium. A community reception will follow at the School Commons.
Ron was born Aug. 23, 1940, to Vernard and Viola (Peyton) Mills in Deadwood, South Dakota. The family moved to Newcastle in 1948, where he attended schools and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1958.
He married Mary Jane Dennis Oct. 10, 1958.
Mr. Mills enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school, serving as an aircraft engine mechanic for three years. He flew multiple peacetime flights in the Pacific region, and was honorably discharged in 1961.
Mr. Mills was involved in multiple business ventures with his father and later with a son. Over the years, the core diesel repair business also included trucking, parts, welding, fabrication, and school bus maintenance.
Mr. Mills started driving a school bus in 1968. He was a regular driver on activity runs, transporting sports teams, the marching band, academics groups, etc. When needed, he would get behind the wheel and drive and he could participate with and support them.
Mr. Mills was a Board Trustee of Weston County School District #1 and served 22 years until his retirement. Among his accomplishments he was awarded the Community Service Award for outstanding support of student athletics in 2007, selected to the All Wyoming School Board in 2012, inducted into the Newcastle High School Hall of Fame in 2014, recognized as the ‘Greatest Wyoming High School Football Fan’ in 2014, attained School Board Leadership in Learning Level III in 2021, and honored by the Wyoming State School Boards Association with the Champion of Education award in 2022.
Mr. Mills loved doing home improvement projects with family, listening to old radio show recordings, and watching classic westerns. He was amazing and will be remembered fondly for years to come.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane; sisters, Patricia Garrey and Cathy Stanton; sons, Chris Mills and Craig Mills; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Eugene Mills.
A graveside service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made in Ron’s name to the Weston County School District #1 endowment.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railway Ave, Newcastle WY 82701. Expressions of sympathy also may be made online at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
