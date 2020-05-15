Matthew Joseph Johnson, 37, of Gillette died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Campbell County Health of unknown causes.
A private family-only service is Friday to be followed by a celebration of life party for all friends and family this summer.
To protect the health and safety of all, services will be limited to family only. You may view the service livestreamed at walkerfuneralgillette.com and a link will be attached to Mr. Johnson’s obituary page.
He was born April 12, 1983, in Gillette.
He had a love for all sports and grew up on the ballfield playing Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion baseball. He continued throughout his life to play city league sports. You could always find him swinging for the fences and guarding first base.
He also was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Kansas University men’s basketball.
He loved being a dad and spending time with Jayden. He left his mark on those who knew and loved him making many lifelong connections.
He enjoyed being on the go and wherever the party was and loved spending time at the lake in the summer. He had an ear for music, loved good food and spending time with friends and family.
Mr. Johnson is survived by the love of his life and greatest blessing, his son, Jayden Bryan Johnson; parents, Stanley Johnson and Lynda Johnson, both of Gillette; grandfather, Joseph Johnson of Mission, Kansas; sister, Jaime Boardman; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Boardman; maternal grandmother, Carole Rader; and paternal grandmother, Carol Johnson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
