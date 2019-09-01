Donald Lee Mondle
Donald Lee Mondle, 63, lifelong resident of Gillette, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital of a heart attack.
A celebration of life will take place at a time and place that are still pending. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Walker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sherry Mondle in care of Walker Funeral Home.
Donald Lee Mondle was born in Gillette on April 29, 1956, the second of three children, to Henry J. Mondle Jr. and Luanne (Rhoads) Mondle. He attended Gillette schools and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1975. Following high school, he joined the United States Army and returned to Gillette when honorably discharged in 1979.
In 1977, he married Cindy Ann Gilbert in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The couple later divorced.
On Oct. 3, 1992, he married Sherry Bowyer in Gillette.
Mr. Mondle spent most of his working years in the oil field and coal mines. At the time of his death, he was a security guard at Caballo mine. He enjoyed fixing things and could do most anything he put his mind to do.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Sherry of Gillette; their daughter Kasandra Hertz of Gillette; three grandchildren; sister, Cynthia Moravek of Shoshoni and brother, David Mondle of Casper; aunts: Ruth Landeras of Indianola, Iowa, Viola Reusser of Gillette; and uncle and Larry Rhoads of Billings, Montana; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Luanne Mondle.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International for placement of Bibles around the world in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
