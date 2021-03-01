Daniel Greg Young-Dearing, 27, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate his life at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Martin Crump officiating.
Daniel was born March 31, 1993, in Gillette.
He was a wonderful dad, son, grandson, brother and nephew, and had many great and loving friends.
He always had a big smile on his face and an enormously big heart. His two daughters, Lilly Rose and Lila Mae, were his world.
He was taken from us tragically and far too soon, but he left this world for a far better place. Sadly, though, he left behind a trail of broken hearts.
Daniel is survived by his nana, Vicky Dearing; mother, Brandy Dearing; stepfather, Chris George; ex-fiancée and dear friend, Kaley Johnston, mother of his two daughters, Lily and Lila; brother- and sister-in-law, Morgan and Olivia George; sisters, Kiara and Devon George, and Alissa Burbank; his aunt, Shell and uncle, Corey Gomes; uncle, John George; and many other great-aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his papa and hero, Franklin Dee Dearing; and great-grandmothers, Susie Mae Williams and Jean George.
Memorials may be made in Daniel’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
