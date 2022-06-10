Terry Wayne Sims, 49, devoted husband and father, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Terry was born July 29, 1972, in Gillette to James and Jeanie Sims.
Terry lived and worked in Gillette his entire life and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 at First Presbyterian Church with burial at Mount Pisgah Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.