Gary Irving Germann, 62, of Gillette passed away in the presence of his family on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Gary was born on Oct. 31, 1958, to Ronald and Elsie Germann in Sheridan, Wyoming, where he graduated from Sheridan High School in 1977.
He started his own business in 1982 as the owner of Gary’s Propane, kick-starting close to a 30-year career. Gary was a third-generation business owner in the propane industry, with both his parents and grandparents succeeding in the industry as well.
Being a third-generation Wyomingite, Gary was a Wyoming native and spent his life in Sheridan and Gillette.
In 1989, Gary met the love of his life, Theresa (Robinson) Germann at Buttrey Grocery in Sheridan. They wed in 1993 and made a home together in Gillette. Gary was a dedicated and loving father to his three children, Kevin, Kelci and Alex.
In 2011, Gary retired and spent his time chasing his passions of fishing, hunting, reading, gardening, cooking and traveling to find the best food around to enjoy. He was an amazing poker player, and he loved to spend time with his friends by playing in tournaments in Deadwood and across the country. Gary was always up for a game of Liverpool Rummy or Acey Deucey with his family. He continually supported his kids in every activity they pursued and made it a priority to never miss a game or recital. His love for family card games and good food will be carried on by his children and grandchildren.
Gary was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Wanda Ans.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Theresa Germann; children, Kevin (Elizabeth) Germann, Kelci (George) Riddick and Alex (Katy) Germann; brother, Larry (Tammy) Germann; soon-to-be five granddaughters; and many beloved friends and extended family.
Anyone who knew Gary could attest to his huge heart, fun sense of humor, and passionate spirit. His infectious smile and laugh will live on forever, and he will be immensely missed by so many friends and family alike.
Gary will be cremated and laid to rest in his favorite place, the Big Horn Mountains. To pay tribute, we have created an online memorial space where you can view and share a testimonial, memory, or photo: link.inmemori.com/TQP4Av
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.