Levi J. Morgan, 30, of Gillette went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating.
Levi was born Jan. 7, 1990, in Gillette to Jeffrey L. Morgan and Shanna K. (Webb) Reynolds.
Levi was a happy little man when he was young, but he had his pouty ways when things didn’t go his way. As he got older, the mischievousness was there for the taking. There wasn’t anything that looked like fun that he’d let pass by.
He was a master at taking things apart and putting them back together. This achievement started when he was very young, and he continued to excel at it.
Levi was a wonderful cook. You were lucky if you were ever treated to one of his meals. He also could freehand draw amazingly beautiful pictures.
He enjoyed being outdoors more than anything, going for rides on his Harley, riding four-wheelers and shooting guns with family and friends.
Levi enjoyed spending time with his children.
Levi was a God-fearing man who shared Scripture with anyone who asked for guidance and some who thought didn’t but were heartened that they did. He had the Lord in his life from a young age. He was baptized in the name of the Father and the Son and of the Holy Spirit at the Family Life Church on April 17, 2016, in Gillette by the Rev. Marty Crump.
Levi is survived by his mother, Shanna, and stepfather, Chadwick Reynolds; father, Jeff and stepmother, Becky Morgan; brother, Ryan; stepsister, Shelbie; daughters, Jaidynn and Jauzlynn; son, Eckilles; maternal grandparents, Ray and Bonnie Webb; paternal grandfather, Richard Morgan; and many other family members and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Sandra Webb; and paternal grandmother, Patricia Morgan
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit Levi’s children. Memorials and condolences may be sent in Levi’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
