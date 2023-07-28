Loleta Marie Tanner, 93, passed quietly from this life at her home near Fort Stockton, Texas, Saturday, July 22, 2023.
A lifelong resident of Campbell County, Wyoming, she had been living in Texas for the last three years to be close to family. Leta was a mother, grandmother, rancher, politician, philanthropist and dedicated Campbell County supporter.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Gordan Harper officiating.
A gathering of friends and family is from 3- 5 p.m. Monday, July 31 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff; parents, EW (Slats) and Mable Record; and her sister, Mary Collins.
Leta is survived by son, Richard; two granddaughters, Toni and Mindy; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Memorials in Leta's name are suggested to benefit Gillette College or Shriner's Hospital. Donations should be made payable to the organization and can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed online at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
