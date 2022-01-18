‘Tis with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Matthew "Matty" Von Beitler.
Matt, who was born Feb. 1, 1980, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, was larger than life. He grew up playing baseball, wrestling and football, eventually becoming a starting safety for two semi-pro teams, the Colorado Stampede and the Mountain Valley Wolves, after graduating from Loveland High in 1998.
At age 24 Matt moved to Gillette, where he started working for an excavation company before entering a career at Thunder Basin Coal Company. Matt’s love for nature and animals was on full display in Wyoming as he spent a great deal of time outdoors, raised unique pets, and always had a loyal dog by his side.
Matt was always one to put others ahead of himself, doing everything he could to make sure his friends and family were taken care of. Kindness and harmony walked with him wherever he went. The number of lives he touched cannot be calculated, and his infectious smile and sly sense of humor will never be forgotten.
Matt is survived by his father, Cass Beitler and his wife Judy of Sun City, Arizona; mother, Karen Beitler of Loveland, Colorado; grandmother, Donna Beitler of Loveland; sister, Valerie Radtke and her husband Benji of Fort Collins, Colorado; nieces, Katelyn and Samantha Radtke; and great-nephews, Tyler and Malik; stepsister, Becky Gartman of Littleton; beloved uncle Gerry and aunt Diana Beitler of Sheridan, Wyoming (formerly of Gillette); cousin, Krista (Beitler) and her husband John Held of Parker, Colorado, cousin, John Beitler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins who touched Matt’s life.
In honor of Matt, donations can be made to the Denkai Animal Sanctuary at denkaisanctuary.org.
A celebration of life will be held in Matthew’s honor July 23, 2022, from 1-5 p.m. at Boyd Lake Shores Park (the subdivision side), 3005 Valley Oak Drive, Loveland, CO.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
