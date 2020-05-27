Fern Rosean Porter, a lifelong Newcastle resident, passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020.
Fern was born Feb. 13, 1920, to Agnes and Phil Rosean. She was born in her aunt's millinery shop, which was located behind Newcastle's present-day post office.
One of the highlights of her life was her 100th year birthday party this past February. Fern never lost her sharp mind and excellent memory, although impaired hearing sometimes put her at a disadvantage.
On Oct. 31, 1941, Fern married Daniel Porter. They had been married 66 years at the time of his death in 2007. They raised seven children.
Before her marriage, Fern worked in an abstract office in Cheyenne and at the First State Bank in Newcastle. She worked alongside her husband in their dirt moving business. She had many roles in their business, but she most remembered being assistant mechanic and operating some of the smaller equipment.
Fern and Dan spent their retirement years in the cattle business on the family ranch. She handled the ranch leases until her death. The family ranch has been honored as a Wyoming Centennial Ranch.
Fern also sold Amway for more than 50 years and continued to make deliveries to Gillette until shortly before her death.
Fern devoted herself fully to being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She spent many years as a Cub Scout and 4-H leader. Until the coronavirus, she was a fixture at her great-grandchildren's musical and sporting events.
Fern's devotion to family included being caregiver to her elderly mother and three aunts in her home until their deaths.
Fern was a master recycler, an accurate historian and a clever crafter. She loved hunting season, greeting and visiting with all the hunters. Some out-of-state hunters and their families became lifelong close friends. Some returned year after year to the ranch for more than 50 years.
Fern was a woman of unshakable faith. Her faith and prayers carried her family through many trials of life.
Fern is survived by sons, Danny (Sandy) Porter of Gillette, Ed (Cindy) Porter and Mike Porter of Newcastle; daughters, Kathie (Gene) Morgan of Washington, Utah, Ruth Liggett of Newcastle and Sandy (Jake) Clouse of Thermopolis; 22 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Mary McGlaughlin; granddaughter, Jayme Green; grandsons, Tyler Porter and Philip Toliver Cash; and great-grandson, Cameron Liggett.
Viewing is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle with a Rosary following at 7 p.m. A funeral mass for Fern begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Plans are being made for a gathering after the mass.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
