Myrtle Ann (Greenough) Wallis, of Alpine, Texas, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Crane, Texas.
Praying of the Most Holy Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Mass of Christian burial to follow with Father Pablo Matta. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas.
Myrtle Ann was born June 22, 1938, in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Frank and Doris (Corwin) Greenough. Her father was the cow boss on the Antler Ranch and she began school in Wyola, Montana.
In 1945, the family moved to Wyoming, where she attended the SA School a couple of miles from their home ranch. Three kids attended: Myrt, her brother Gary and a neighbor. The teacher boarded at their home. She then attended school in the Recluse area. She was very smart and skipped the fourth grade. In 1951, she started high school in Gillette, where she boarded during the week.
She attended the University of Wyoming in 1955 and lived in a sorority house, Alpha Copa Delta. She loved drama and was an actress in several plays in college.
She met Earl Richard Wallis and they were married Feb. 9, 1957. Their first home was on the ranch on Bitter Creek north of Recluse. In the late 1970s with four children in school, they moved to town in Gillette for a year and then moved south of town to the old Harrod place. Town did not suit them.
They bought more land on Bitter Creek and built a log home from scratch. In 2014, they came to Texas for the winter, they returned to Wyoming, but moved permanently to Alpine, Texas, in 2015 and purchased a home in Sunny Glenn.
Mrs. Wallis did many things and was talented and successful in all of them. She and her sister, at one time owned and operated a clothing store in Prescott, Arizona, The Prescott Queen. She was a Realtor and stockbroker, as well as a rancher. She loved livestock and the outdoors. She has floated the Grand Canyon in a raft and been to Kentucky, where she petted Secretariat (the racehorse), and seen Mount Denali in Alaska.
She was a Master Gardener, a published poet, and an artist. She had the most beautiful blue eyes.
She is survived by her husband, Earl "Dick" Wallis; son, Lew Wallis of Manassas, Virginia; daughter, Dorisann Shipp of Alpine, Texas; sister, Kathryn Voiles of Recluse; brothers, Gary Greenough of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Pat Greenough and Doug Greenough, both of Sheridan, and Mike Greenough of Buffalo; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; brother, Jesse Greenough; daughter, Sue Ellen Wallis-McQueary; and son, Franklin Marshall Wallis.
Online condolences may be left at: alpinememorialfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.
