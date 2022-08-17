Thomas "Tom" Edward Harrison of Gillette, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Walker Funeral Home. Visitation is prior to services starting at 10 a.m.
Tom was born June 3, 1950, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Joseph David and Annie Marie (Woodhead) Harrison.
He married Carol Ann Dillin Feb. 1, 1969, in Sheridan, where they settled before moving to Gillette in December 1969.
Mr. Harrison worked for Alamo Service Station, Eaton’s Dude Ranch, and Pepsi Cola prior to moving to Gillette. When they moved to Gillette he continued to work for Pepsi, the Mobil Gas station, and eventually in 1970, Allen Enterprises, where he worked for nearly 22 years. He also worked for RENEW-CO Supply Company, Apache Oil Corporation, and Citation Oil.
During his career, he had several jobs that he enjoyed doing, like working for Craig Vending Service, as well as delivering papers. He would also fill in for a former boss, to give him weekend breaks working in the oilfield. He went to work for Blackhawk Crane Company, where he retired from in 2016.
Mr. Harrison was an active volunteer firefighter for many years and held positions as Engineer and Chief. In 1987, he joined the Campbell County Fire Department Color-Honor Guard and also received firefighter of the year.
He was a selfless person with a gentle soul and a great mind. He looked for solutions to problems constantly and would come up with a more simple solution. He loved to tinker with things in his shop and the yard. He was a very handy craftsman and would build simple items like cabinets to complex roofing and deck projects.
Mr. Harrison loved to travel and took trips to Niagara Falls, Germany, Hawaii, Disneyland, and many outdoor trips for camping and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and hosting parties at his house in Antelope Valley.
Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ann; two sons, Noel and Ed, both of Salt Lake City, Utah; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Bill of Sheridan; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Tom's name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
