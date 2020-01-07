Margaret Loretta Attianese, 89, of Gillette passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, and joined her beloved husband of 68 years, Ralph John Attianese, and daughter, Louise Bishop.
She was a resident of the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center at the time of her death and a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Margaret was born March 10, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, and met Ralph when they were very young. They married in 1950, and after Ralph was honorably discharged from the Army they started their family.
After living in Brooklyn for a number of years, they moved to upstate New York to a hamlet called Palenville, where they worked and enjoyed life until retirement.
In 1995, they decided to move to Wyoming to be closer to family here.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Lenny) Jennings of Rozet; grandchildren, Cory West of Laramie, Roxanne West of Rozet and Ralph and Francis Bishop of New York; and three great-grandchildren, Caprice Hussey and Wyatt and Caden Bishop.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W, Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
No services are planned and condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
