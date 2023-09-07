Linda “Dianne” Gunderman, 78, of Gillette, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Campbell County Health from a tragic fall.
She was born July 17, 1945, in Coral Gables Florida, to Thomas Eugene Herrod and Nona Gayle (Pyle) Herrod.
She was raised in Geraldine, Montana, with her brother Bron Thomas Herrod. The family later moved and resided in Billings, Montana, where she graduated high school and went on to study to become a radiology technician. Unfortunately, she stopped working to care for her mother who had terminal breast cancer.
In 1969, she married her late husband, Lawrence Edward Gunderman, but later divorced. Through the love they shared they had two daughters, Regina Gayle and Linda DeEtte.
She had shared her talents as an EMT in Lusk, Wyoming, cottage parent at BOCES in Gillette and finally her true occupation, Occupational Therapy Assistant in Arizona, Texas and Kansas.
She moved back to Gillette in 2015 to be closer to her daughters.
She joined and was baptized into the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed cross-stitching, crocheting, playing games (Chinese Checkers) and of course shopping. She loved family gatherings, especially Christmas and birthdays.
She is survived by her daughters, Gina (Michael) Vest of Rapid City, South Dakota, and DeEtte (Mike) Eby of Gillette; grandsons, Ryan Gunderman of Rapid City, Dustin and Brady Eby of Gillette; sister-in-law, Sheri Herrod; and three nephews, Christopher, Nathan and Richard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Eugene Herrod, Nona Gayle (Pyle) Herrod; stepmother, Judy Herrod; brother, Bron Thomas Herrod; and grandparents.
A private family service at a later date will take place at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette and Mountview Cemetery in Billings, Montana.
Condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette WY 82716 and also expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
Memorials in Dianne’s name are suggested to benefit the Fur Kids Foundation, Campbell County Senior Center or a charity of your choice.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
