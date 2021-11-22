Brian David Nelson, 66, of Gillette died of respiratory failure on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Campbell County Health, surrounded by loved ones.
Services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Services will also be live-streamed.
Following the services, family and friends are invited to join in a remembrance and celebration of life at the Moose Lodge north of Gillette. Refreshments will be served.
Brian was born June 27, 1955, in Hot Springs, South Dakota. He spent the majority of his life in Newcastle and Gillette.
He entered Navy Recruit Training in San Diego, California, in April 1973, and was stationed in Seattle, Washington, until his discharge in February 1974.
Mr. Nelson then moved to Gillette and worked for Oedekoven Land and Cattle for many years. He later went to work for Safeway Supply, then retired in 2019.
He married the love of his life, Elaine Durocher (Fogle) on June 5, 1999.
He enjoyed fishing, throwing darts, and horseshoes, gardening, and playing cards with family and friends. His favorite activity was watching the "Golden Girls" with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine in 2008; parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Mr. Nelson is survived by sisters, Helen McKinney of Elmwood, Nebraska, and Vicki Berry of Chesapeake, Virginia; stepdaughter, Shelley Jerue of Spokane, Washington; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
