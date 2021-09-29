Former Gillette resident, Bob Vaughn, 75, of McMinnville, Tennessee, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Ascension River Park Hospital.
He was born May 14, 1946, in McMinnville, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked in the coal mining industry.
Mr. Vaughn is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gloria Vaughn; children, Melissa Warren and Robert Vaughn; stepchildren, Kristie Kolb and Derek Kolb; siblings, Virginia Bosche, Ruby Sue Aldava, Jack Vaughn, Anita McCormick, and Rick Vaughn; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Ivey Louise Herman Vaughn; and sister, Claudia Loudermilk.
No immediate services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.